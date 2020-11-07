Graduate voters’ enrolment rises to 3.9 lakh this year

Hyderabad: The officials this time claim that the number of voters in the upcoming MLC graduate constituency elections has increased this time around.

This time the political parties have put in efforts to enroll for the elections.

Accoring to the media reports, nearly 3.9 lakh voters have registered in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar constituency, as against to 2.7 lakh registrations last time.

The trend is similar in Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam constituency too, with 4.2 lakh voters have registered. The last time, 3 lakh people had registered for voting.

Furthermore, N Ramachander Rao, BJP candidate for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar seems to expect another 50,000 people to enroll.

Spekaing to media he said that the online registration had facilitated the enrollment.

Not just the BJP leaders but also Congress leaders were seen campaigning, encouraging graduates to enroll themselves as voters.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress President Uttam Kumar also appealed graduates to enrol, on Twitter.

The increased number of registrations has also been attributed to the fact that many aspirants contesting the polls have also taken a keen interest in it.



Along with the three main parties, TRS, BJP and Congress TJS, CPI, CPM, TDP, Yuva Telangana Party and other individuals like professor Nageswar are likely to test their luck in the polls.