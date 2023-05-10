Graduation in Islamic Studies: A gateway to various opportunities

Hyderabad: Several universities in India have introduced degree courses for students studying Islamic Studies. The medium of instruction for these courses is also offered in Islamic Studies. Moreover, scholarship opportunities from various state governments and employment opportunities are also available for those who complete graduation through Islamic Studies.

The BA Islamic Studies program provides opportunities to pursue MA Islamic Studies as well as an MBA in Islamic Banking and Finance. Additionally, after the completion of the BA Islamic Studies program, students can enroll in any PG course.

After completing a BA in Islamic Studies, students can join teaching in universities through B.Ed, MA, and Ph.D. degrees and serve as assistant professors in universities. According to career counsellors, after the degree, students can also join the journalism department while enrolling in journalism. They can also take advantage of job opportunities in central and state departments. Additionally, post-matric scholarships given to students by state governments in different states and merit-cum-means scholarships given to students by different universities can be applied.

BA Islamic Studies courses are offered in several universities across the country. Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi, Jamia Hamdard, Aliya University, Maulana Azad College Kolkata, BS Abdul Rahman Crescent University are available in Chennai, while the Islamic Studies (Distance) course is available in Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad.

The introduction of degree courses for students studying Islamic Studies has opened up several opportunities to pursue further studies or join the workforce. It is a positive step towards promoting education and providing equal opportunities for all students irrespective of their fields of study.

Islamic Studies offers many opportunities abroad as well for those who are interested in pursuing it. Students can find numerous universities and educational institutions offering degree programs in Islamic Studies various. Some of the popular areas of study include Islamic law, history, theology, philosophy, and Arabic language.