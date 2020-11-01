Graeme White signs contract extension with Northamptonshire

London, Nov 1 : Left-arm spinner Graeme White has signed a one-year extension to his white-ball contract with England’s County Cricket Club Northamptonshire.

“I’m delighted to be extending my time with the Steelbacks, it’s my home club and I’ve spent a lot of time here now and I’m looking forward to hopefully winning more trophies with them.” White said in a statement.

Just three bowlers have claimed more T20 wickets for Northamptonshire and White topped the wicket-takers list again in 2020.

“I feel like I had a good season personally, everything clicked and it was coming out nicely when I was bowling and when I came in towards the end I got a bit of luck and got a few out of the middle of the bat,” he said.

“There’s a lot of respect for Graeme around the squad and cricket in general. Not only does he bat, bowl, field, but he has leadership skills too and he’s just a great man to have in your squad,” said head coach David Ripley.

A product of the club’s academy himself, White will now help shape future Northamptonshire cricketers as he takes on an increased coaching role with the Junior Pathway.

“The next stage of my career is definitely going down the coaching path and I very much wanted that to be at Northamptonshire. I’m excited to try and help the next generation to improve and keep striving to get better and bring more success to the club,” said White.

Source: IANS

