Grammy’s 2021: Lilly Singh dons ‘I Stand With Farmers’ face mask at red carpet

New Delhi: Showing solidarity with the protesting Indian farmers, YouTuber and TV host Lilly Singh made an appearance at the Grammy Awards 2021 on March 14, wearing a face mask that read, “I Stand With Farmers.”

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs,” she tweeted and wrote on Instagram.

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

It did not take long for the post to go viral and garnered over 52,000 likes on Instagram.

For the ceremony, Lilly picked a black outfit paired with a smart blazer and accessorized her look with multiple chain neckpieces and hoop earrings. She posed on the red carpet, wearing her I Stand With Farmers mask.

In December, in a video, she urged her massive global fan base to “Stop!” and get informed about the “largest human protest in history” in India.

“I’ve been talking a lot about farmers’ protest happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood and they have been peacefully protesting but have not met with not so peaceful responses,” Singh of “Superwoman” fame had said, pledging her support to the farmers and “right to protest peacefully”.

Earlier this year, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg had also tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest in India.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — since November, demanding the revocation of Centre’s new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.