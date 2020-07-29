Grand Apple Central World to open in Thailand on Friday

Bangkok, July 29 : Apple on Wednesday previewed its second and largest retail location in Thailand that will be thrown open to the public on July 31.

Nestled in the heart of Ratchaprasong, Bangkok’s iconic intersection, Apple Central World’s distinctive architecture is brought to life with the first-ever all-glass design, housed under a cantilevered Tree Canopy roof.

The new store will open with thorough health and safety measures in the Covid-19 times, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.

Once inside, customers can travel between two levels via a spiral staircase that wraps around a timber core, or riding a unique cylindrical elevator clad in mirror-polished stainless steel, Apple said in a statement.

“We are excited for visitors to discover this truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprasong,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

“With our future Today at Apple sessions and a phenomenal team ready to welcome the community with exceptional service and support, we can’t wait for our customers to experience Apple Central World.”

The store’s unique design includes many of Apple’s latest features, including a Forum, Boardroom, and freestanding displays.

Customers can discover curated products and accessories for a wide range of creative interests at the freestanding displays, located all around the circular store layout on the first floor.

