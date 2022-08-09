Grand Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations planned by TSRTC

Hyderabad: With Independent India turning 75 this year on August 15, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation is all set to celebrate the occasion for 12 days with great fervour, with preparations in full swing. The 12-day slew of events to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will begin on August 10 and ends on August 21.

“We will have befitting celebrations to mark the occasion. Our corporate office and across key locations of TSRTC in Telangana hold celebrations to mark the occasion and celebrate the same. The events are planned from August 10 until August 21 which will cover various aspects of celebrating the contributions made by our freedom fighters, TSRTC’s evolution from pre-independence, cultural heritage and remembering those who contributed in the last 75 years,” said Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA, Chairman and VC Sajjanar, IPS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSRTC in a press note issued here on Monday.

“It is a moment of pride at TSRTC since it had been in existence before independence and there is a long history and heritage of the corporation which had an impact on the daily lives of everyone as a child, student and adult living in the State of Telangana,” they added.

The theme for the celebrations is ‘75’. All the programmes are designed keeping in mind the theme. All the celebrations were created, and special programmes are planned to commemorate the event and symbolized the celebrations as ‘Wheels of Freedom’ – ‘Taking Telangana Forward’, Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA, Chairman and VC Sajjanar, IPS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director informed.

The celebrations include the participation of our employees, the general public and the following events will take place across TSRTC locations in the State. A few key celebrations include:

TSRTC will bear the national flags commemorating the moment from August 13 to August 15 on their entire fleet and all locations in the State. All employees of TSRTC will wear Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav badges throughout the celebrations. Three large bus stations, namely Hyderabad, Khammam and Nizamabad will have a walkthrough stall of 32 freedom fighters and their short history, and their contribution to the freedom struggle. It will be open from Aug 15 to August 20.

TSRTC will be doing a parade at Necklace Road on the August 13 featuring TSRTC’s one of its early passenger buses as a remembrance of the event along with other buses and employees and supporters of TSRTC. Another unique event planned from August 10 is to play the national anthem at all TSRTC locations every day at 11 am.

This is planned to instil pride and a sense of patriotism among its commuters and the public in general. Though it is planned during the celebrations, might be extended depending on the public response. Another first of its kind of event is to gather all the TSRTC employees born on August 15 and will participate in the celebrations as a group in unison.

An initiative will be run internally to motivate employees to write their single most reason for the love of their country. And the same will be shared with the public at large for motivating others to find out the unique reasons why they love their country. To mark and celebrate the occasion befittingly TSRTC is also worked out various schemes under the title “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Schemes for the public”.

All people aged 75 years can avail of a free ride on the 75th Independence Day of our country. T-24 ticket now will be offered at Rs 75 per person as against Rs 120 per person existing now for the travel in twin cities on August 15. Another bumper offer is to the children born on August 15 will be provided free ride in TSRTC city buses until they reach 12 yrs of age. The passenger, who avails TTD packages will get Rs 75 off on the package from August 16 to August 21.

All parcels and cargo weighing up to 1kg booked up to 75km distance will not be charged and accepted free of cost on August 15. Our Top 75 frequent travellers in the long-distance travel segment will be provided with one free ticket on their next trip with TSRTC. Passengers using Pushpak Airport service from City to Airport will have to pay only 75% of the fare on August 15.

Blood donation camps are planned on August 18, to collect 7500 units of blood in our hospital and other 75 locations of TSRTC. Senior citizens of 75 yrs and above will receive a free medical health check-up and free medicine at TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka, from August 15 to 22 as part of our initiative to take to the health of senior citizens. For other citizens below 75 years, a special health package for Rs 750 per head is offered with further discount of 75% on medicine.