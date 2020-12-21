Grand fashion showcase at curtain raiser of Hi-Life

Hyderabad: Scintillating Fashion Showcase at the Grand Curtain Raiser of HI Life Exhibition had a Dazzling Showacse of Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Etc. as the Actresses & Models unveiled the Poster of “Hi-Life” Exhibition. The Hi-Life Exhibition Showcases Exquisite Fashion Wear, Creative Designer Wear, Haute Couture, Personal Style, Home Décor, Luxury Products, Gifting Ideas And From Tasteful Artefacts And Décor To New Age Art, To Name A Few.

Mr. Aby Dominic Chief Organizer “HiLife Exhibitions”, said HILIFE EXHIBITION -is Organizing its Exclusive Exhibition on 28th & 29th December, 2020 at HICC, NOVOTEL.

Mr. Dominic added HiLife Exhibition is one of the most loved and the most famous fashion & designer exhibition in India, the exhibition features very exclusive brands & designers.

HILIFE EXHIBITION is set to Showcase Festive & Wedding Specials, Designer Specials Designer Wear, Fashion Wear, Jewellery, Wedding & Bridal Wear, Home Décor, Christmas Festive Décor, Fashion Accessories, Designer Footwear & More.

HiLife Exhibition is also taking all precautions post covid-19 lockdowns like temperature check for each & every visitor, sanitization of stalls, accessories & apparels are also being Sanitized regularly with Sanitizers placed at every stalls.

Hi-life exhibition focuses on designer special, wedding special, style, décor, luxury with fashion, jewellery, accessories & many more, so be ready to shop your hearts out.

Hi-life featuring on 28th & 29th december- 2020 at Novotel (HICC)