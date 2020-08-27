Grandmother accuses Aditi Singh of land grab

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 5:25 pm IST
Grandmother accuses Aditi Singh of land grab

Rae Bareli (UP), Aug 27 : Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh has been accused by her 85-year-old grandmother of forcibly trying to evict her from her property and threatening her with dire consequences.

Kamla Singh, mother of former MLA late Akhilesh Singh, has sent a letter to the District Magistrate of Rae Bareli, alleging that her granddaughter Aditi Singh and daughter-in-law Vaishali Singh are grabbing her land and threatening her.

The octogenarian has sought security for herself and her younger son Kamlesh from the district authorities.

In her letter, Kamala Singh has alleged that MLA Aditi Singh had entered her house with her mother and misbehaved with her.

READ:  Pilot loyalist Vishvendra Singh tests Covid positive

ASP Nityanand Rai said that a revenue team and the police have started investigating the claims of property ownership.

Aditi Singh, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter, saying it is a ‘family issue’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close