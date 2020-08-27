Grandmother accuses Aditi Singh of land grab

Rae Bareli (UP), Aug 27 : Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh has been accused by her 85-year-old grandmother of forcibly trying to evict her from her property and threatening her with dire consequences.

Kamla Singh, mother of former MLA late Akhilesh Singh, has sent a letter to the District Magistrate of Rae Bareli, alleging that her granddaughter Aditi Singh and daughter-in-law Vaishali Singh are grabbing her land and threatening her.

The octogenarian has sought security for herself and her younger son Kamlesh from the district authorities.

In her letter, Kamala Singh has alleged that MLA Aditi Singh had entered her house with her mother and misbehaved with her.

ASP Nityanand Rai said that a revenue team and the police have started investigating the claims of property ownership.

Aditi Singh, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter, saying it is a ‘family issue’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.