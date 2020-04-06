Grandmother, two girls die in Bihar fire

Patna: In two incidents of fire in Bihar, an old woman and her two granddaughters died while several houses burnt in Munger and East Champaran districts respectively. At least one of these incidents took place during the 9baje9minute activity on Sunday, the authorities informed on Monday.

According to the police, an elderly woman and two girls died after a sudden fire broke out in a house in Kahua Mushari village of Sangrampur police station area in Munger district. Cattle and food grains were also burnt in the incident.

The parents of the deceased girls worked as wage laborers in Delhi, while the two girls lived in the village with their grandmother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to light lamps, candles or diyas in houses to express gratitude towards the corona warriors in a safe and peaceful manner.

Block Development Officer of Sangrampur Prem Prakash said on Monday that the cause of the incident has not yet been ascertained. He informed that Rs 4 lakh and other regular government assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased. The fire was controlled with the help of local people.

In the East Champaran district incident, 10 houses were gutted in the fire in Sapahi village of Dhaka block damaging property.

According to villagers, after the Prime Minister’s appeal, some people had lit lamps in their huts, and a house caught fire, which quickly engulfed the surrounding structures.

The fire brigade’s team arrived immediately after the incident was reported.

Source: IANS

