GRAP 1 enforced as Delhi-NCR air quality worsens after Dussehra

New Delhi: As air pollution in Delhi-NCR rose sharply after Dussehra, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 1 across the city on Wednesday, October 21.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 238 on Wednesday morning and entered the “poor” category for the first time this season.

The authorities have directed the departments and agencies concerned to immediately undertake measures prescribed under the GRAP framework.

The sudden rise in pollution ahead of winter has raised concerns, with authorities preparing measures to curb emissions from road and construction dust, vehicles and industrial units. Air quality will also be closely monitored in the coming days.

Variation across Delhi

Data available from 56 of Delhi’s 59 air-quality monitoring stations showed variation across the city. The AQI stood at 308 in Jahangirpuri and 314 in Pusa. Both locations are in the “very poor” category. At 16 monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category.

GRAP 1 restrictions are enforced when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as ‘poor’), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 (‘very poor’), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 (‘severe’) and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 (‘severe plus’).

What’s done under GRAP 1

Under GRAP 1, authorities will focus primarily on controlling dust from roads and construction sites, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution. Agencies have been directed to ensure regular road cleaning and increase water sprinkling wherever required.

Construction sites will be monitored for compliance with dust-control norms, while authorities will also keep a check on open burning and improper disposal of waste.

Polluting vehicles will face action in accordance with rules, while efforts will also be made to ease congestion on roads.

Industries, power plants, and brick kilns will also be monitored for emissions and other pollutants. Departments concerned have been directed to ensure compliance with prescribed environmental standards and take action against units found violating norms.

People have also been advised to take precautions as pollution levels rise. Residents should avoid busy roads during morning and evening walks, refrain from burning garbage or leaves in the open, and use public transport instead of private vehicles wherever possible.

Motorists have been advised to keep their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates valid and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles.

As per the advisory, children, elderly people, and persons with respiratory ailments should take more caution. Those experiencing eye irritation, coughing or difficulty breathing due to pollution should seek medical advice, the advisory said.