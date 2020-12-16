‘Great artiste is not necessarily a great human being’: Swara Bhasker’s jibe at Kangana

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut saying that the great artistes need not be great human beings in real life too. Her criticism comes after Kangana’s remarks about Bollywood celebrities and various other subjects.

In an interview with IANS, Swara Bhasker was asked if Kangana Ranaut contradicts the statement, “a great artist is a great human being”? To which Swara Bhasker replied, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in the past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist.”

“We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it,” Swara Bhasker said.

Sharing her experience, Swara Bhasker further said, “Acting is a profession like any other. A doctor, an engineer, or a teacher could be great at their jobs, (but that) does not mean they are great human beings, too. I, for instance, was a fan of a particular author because of his writing. When I met him in person, I think he is one of the most obnoxious people I have come across. But he is a great writer.”

Swara Bhasker concluded saying that our craft is not who we are as an individual. “Whether you are a dancer, singer, actor, writer, or photographer, you have to have talent, training, and skill, and you have to know your craft. That may not be the reflection of your personality,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut has faced a lot of criticism on social media for her nasty statements on her colleagues in Bollywood.

She is also involved in frequent spats with people, the latest being one with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. A while back, Kangana snubbed Urmila Matondkar calling her a “soft porn star”. She has also described Swara Bhasker, as well as Taapsee Pannu as “B Grade actress”. Kangana has not spared a veteran like Jaya Bachchan, too.