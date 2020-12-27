Great opportunity for Sudeva’s all-Indian line-up, says Manvir

Kolkata, Dec 27 : Manvir Singh, who was a part of the Indian team that won the SAFF U-18 Championship in Mumbai last year, is gearing up to play for Sudeva Delhi FC who will be putting up an all-Indian squad in their debut season in the I-League.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as our squad has all Indian players, who are ready to show what we can do together as a team. Competing in the I-League is going to be challenging but also exciting at the same time,” Manvir told www.i-league.org.

“It’s a great chance for me to get some game time and also to learn from other players in the team who are equally talented. I think we all can make a difference together.”

Manvir said that his main aim is to get as much game time as possible and hopefully and start in every match.

“It will be challenging to play without foreigners but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity for everyone at the club to improve themselves and showcase their talent on the national stage. The competition is going to be very tough but we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

The Delhi-based team has been training hard ahead of their debut campaign ever since the lockdown restrictions were lifted and leading the side will be head coach Chencho Dorji, who is the first Bhutanese coach to take charge of an I-League club ever.

“Training has been good so far and we are getting back to the same fitness level that we had before the pandemic. All my teammates are great and as we have been staying together for the past three months. We have got to know each other well and this time together has helped us form a strong bond,” said Manvir.

“Our coach has been very good to us and helps us a lot in understanding how to play together as a team. He pushes me every day as he believes in my scoring ability.”

Sudeva Delhi FC will kick off their campaign against fellow I-League newcomers Mohammedan SC on January 9 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

