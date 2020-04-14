Greater Hyderabad divided into 17 zones- Talasani

Hyderabad: State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said that they had divided the city into 17 zones for the effective containment of coronavirus. He made these remarks after holding a review meeting on the issue with GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other officials of the city. He reviewed the issue of the implementation of the ongoing lockdown and steps to be taken to prevent her shortage of essential Commodities in the city.

Also Read Telangana govt credits Rs 1,500 each in 74 lakh bank accounts

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the city has 1.80 lakh migrant workers and added that they had distributed the essential commodities like rice and cash to 36,000 workers so far. He also said that they were extending relief to the remaining workers through different modes and added that they were also taking steps to prevent sanitation and electricity problems.

While informing the media that the state government is continuously monitoring the electricity supply and issues related to it, he said that the lockdown time is being utilised by the GHMC in road repair works and speeding up the construction of flyovers.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.