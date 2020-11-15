Greece to close primary schools, kindergartens after imposing lockdown

Athens, Nov 15 : Greece will close all primary schools and kindergartens across the country for two weeks starting from Monday as part of the country’s efforts to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameus announced.

Lessons will be offered through tele-education platforms, as in the case of middle schools, high schools and universities which closed a few days earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted Kerameus as saying at a press briefing on Saturday.

Only schools for disabled children are exempted.

The measure is deemed necessary to further limit movements by parents, the Minister stressed.

“Due to the recent development of the pandemic, these measures are necessary so that we can face decisively all together — each one of us with personal sacrifices — the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Our goal is to soon return to the classrooms of our schools and the company of our loved ones,” Kerameus said.

The new measure comes as Greece has already been placed in a full nationwide lockdown, the second this year, since November 7 until November 30, and an additional night curfew started on Friday evening throughout the country.

On Saturday, Greek authorities reported 2,835 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, bringing the country’s total infection tally to 72,510, while the death toll has surged to 1,000.

In recent weeks, the Thessaloniki region has led in the daily new cases in the country and local officials are warning against complacency and urging for strict observance of protection measures.

A 300 euro fine is imposed for violations. An additional 300 euro fine is imposed if one does not wear a protective face mask outdoors or indoors.

