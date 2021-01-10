Green can be a good all-format player: Ponting

Sydney, Jan 10 : Australia all-rounder Cameron Green’s ability to pull of big can help him establish himself as an all-format player, said former captain Ricky Ponting.

Green scored a stroke-filled 84 off 132 balls during the fourth day of the third Test between Australia and India on Sunday.

He hit eight fours and four sixes as helped Australia’s lead cross the 400-run mark. “I think he’s going to be a very attractive T20 package in the future with that sheer power that he’s got,” Ponting is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“He’s good in the field and his bowling could be quite handy, so there’s no reason why he couldn’t end up being a good all-format player.”

Ponting also commended Green for bouncing back from the low scores he has made thus far in the series. Green got out for 11 runs in Adelaide and then made scores of 12 and 45 in Melbourne. He fell for a duck in the first innings of the Sydney Test.

“He played really well in a pretty challenging time for him to bat as well,” said Ponting. “It’s the sort of time when you got out to bat in a Test match when you don’t feel like you’ve got much to gain. They made it really hard for him to score early on, he did a good job to get through some full, straight bowling that they bowled early on. They had that heavy on-side field again trying to target his front pad, but I thought he played really nicely.

“We saw some nice straight and off driving and then at the end we saw what power he’s got as well. Brilliant for him, really happy for him. Even though there’s not talk about his spot in the team (being in danger), you know within yourself that (after) just a couple of low scores you want to go out there and do a good job for the team,” said Ponting.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.