Hyderabad: Green channel used for first lung transplant at NIMS

Hyderabad: The first lung transplant operation at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was performed today when a 47-year-old brain dead woman who was a daily wage earner donated her lungs. Her lungs were transported via a green channel in an ambulance from Medicover Hospital in Madhapur to NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Hyderabad city and traffic police arranged the green channel, and the donor’s lungs were delivered in an ambulance from Madhapur to Punjagutta, completing an 11-kilometre trip in 11 minutes. The ambulance departed Medicover Hospital at 7:40 a.m. and arrived at NIMS Hospital at 7:51 a.m.

According to Jeevandan organ donation officials, the receiver of the donor’s lungs at NIMS Hospital is a 19-year-old young girl whose lungs were infected after recuperating from COVID-19.

The donator is identified as A Susheela, a daily wage labourer from Secunderabad. Susheela was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the Bowenpally main road on November 27 (Monday).

The wounded woman was taken to a nearby hospital before getting admitted to Medicover Hospital in Madhapur for further treatment. Doctors declared her brain dead when her health condition failed to improve. Jeevandan officials stated that her relatives agreed to donate her organs as part of the Jeevandan campaign.