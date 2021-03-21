Greenery adds beauty to Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The officials of Hyderabad Airport have been taking steps to make it beautiful and increase greenery around it.

On the occasion of ‘International Day of Forest’ on March 21, it is essential to note that the entrance road of the airport has more than 15000 plants.

For the past 13 years, steps have been taken to beautify the airport and in the year 2015, it was awarded the “Golden Peacock Award for Environment Management”.

In 2019, the Hyderabad Airport was also awarded the “Green Airport Award”. The airport officials said that it wants to provide the best facilities and atmosphere to the passengers.

Recently, the airport has bagged Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for 2020.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport.

Apart from it, it received the ACI (Airports Council International) world’s prestigious ‘Voice of Customer’ recognition.