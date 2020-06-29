Grenade attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, 2 killed

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 12:06 pm IST

Karachi: At least two persons were killed and three others injured in a grenade attack near the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, media reports said.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he said on Twitter.

Police have arrived on the spot and surrounded the area.

Source: PTI
