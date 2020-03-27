Grocery stores should be linked with ration shops: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked for linking grocery stores with the public distribution system in order to ensure proper supply to the people during the nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping in view the size of the population of Uttar Pradesh, the ration shops are falling short to maintain supplies during this difficult times of corona crisis,” Yadav tweeted.

In order to increase the supply capacity, arrangements should be made to link grocery stores of villages, streets, localities with the the PDS,” the SP leader said. “It is the first responsibility of the government to save people from starvation by arranging food.”

Source: PTI

