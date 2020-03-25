Grofers, other online grocery stores in Hyderabad struggle to deliver

Hyderabad: Online grocery stores in Hyderabad including grofers are struggling to deliver products to the customer due to sudden spike in demand for essential commodities amid lockdown.

Hurdles in delivering products

As per reports, Grofers, BigBasket and Amazon are facing hurdles in delivering products as local authorities and police in various states have misinterpreted nationwide lockdown guidelines issued by the Central Government. They are reportedly shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks.

Also Read Nationwide lockdown: Supermarkets in Hyderabad see sales surge

Our @grofers warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement today.While we understand they are doing their duty, essential items will be denied to 20,000+ households in Faridabad and Delhi every day. We need help in sorting this out. @Mcf_Faridabad @ArvindKejriwal — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 24, 2020

“Our @Grofers warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement today. While we understand they are doing their duty, essential items will be denied to 20,000+ households in Faridabad and Delhi every day. We need help in sorting this out. @Mcf_Faridabad @ArvindKejriwal,” Grofers founder Albinder Dhindsa tweeted.

Online grocery stores in Hyderabad witness sales surge

Meanwhile, Grofers temporarily stopped taking any new order. The website of the online service displays message, “We will be back shortly. Please click below to get notified when we start accepting more orders”.

On the other hand, most of the essential products are out of the stock in major online grocery stores in Hyderabad.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.