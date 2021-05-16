Groom drove auto trolley with his bride to reach in-laws home

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 16th May 2021 2:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Many unusual incidents coming to the fore during the lockdown declared to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such incident was reported from Narainpeth District of Telangana where a groom drove his own auto trolley to reach his in-laws home when he could not find a car.

According to details, the marriage of the youth, identified as Murthy, of Maganoor Mandal’s Oblapur village was solemnized with a girl of Krishna Mandal’s Hindupur village on Friday.

According to the custom, when the groom wanted to go to his in-law’s house next day with his bride and relatives, he could neither find a car nor a driver.

So, instead of postponing the trip citing lock-down difficulties, the groom drove his own auto trolley to take his wife and relatives to his in-laws’ home to uphold the tradition and maintain the social custom.

