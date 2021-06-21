Groom falls off from his friend’s shoulder while dancing in his own baraat

A groom receives minor injuries after he fell far away from his friend’s shoulder while dancing on his day.

In this undated video that went viral on social media, a marriage procession are often seen on its way while some participants of the joyous procession are dancing.

A youth is dancing with the groom seated on his shoulder surrounded by the groom’s friends and other relations.

The video shows the groom is swinging happily while his friends and youngsters were dancing on the joyous occasion. Suddenly, the groom loses balance and falls to the bottom.

All of the marriage guests were left shocked after the incident while a few rushed towards the groom to rescue him and to see if he’s fine.