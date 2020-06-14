Groom tests positive on reception night; bride & kin quarantined

Kurnool: A newly married groom had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. He fell sick on the reception night upon which he was tested for corona virus and turned out to be positive.

Though bride was immediately home quarantined but other family members who had attended function are being also tested and the authorities have collected the samples of 70 families.

According to the sources, the bridegroom, is a resident of Marrimanu Thanda of Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and has been working at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Though he had given his samples for testing for Covid-19, but had gone to his village to get married even before his results could be declared.

The man got married on the morning of June 10 to a woman, a native of same distrcit and their reception was held in her village on the same night. The bridegroom started developing symptoms of Covid-19 at the reception itself. In the meantime the results came out that he was positive to coronavirus. The bridegroom had been isolated and the new bride has been home-quarantined in the village itself.

Authorities are trying to identify all those who had attended the wedding and those who had met the bridegroom during the wedding and the reception sources told.

