Groped wrestlers, asked for sexual favours: FIRs against WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asked for sexual favours and groped female wrestlers among other instances of harassment, according to two First Information Reports (FIR) filed against him at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station.

Out of the two FIRs, one contains the complaints of six wrestlers, while the other is based on the complaint of a minor’s father.

The FIRs cite IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention). These sections have a jail term of one to three years. The FIR based on the minor’s father’s complaint also invokes Section 10 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), which could lead up to five to seven years of imprisonment.

However, the charges against Singh do not account for seven years of imprisonment, hence protecting him from immediate arrest.

An NDTV report citing the FIRs said that Singh pulled up the t-shirt of one of the complainants and slid his hand down her stomach.

Another wrestler accused the WFI chief of touching her buttocks while posing for a team photograph, the report added.

According to a report from India Today, the BJP MP pressed the minor complainant’s shoulder and deliberately touched her inappropriately. The complaint also states that she asked the WFI chief not to follow her, the report added.

Olympic and World Championships medal winning wrestles, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, have been protesting in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration. They were detained and released later.