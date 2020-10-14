Ground Report: Hyderabad’s worst nightmare!

Hyderabad: The deluge that hit the city on Tuesday due to incessant rains proved to be the city’s worst nightmare as several low lying areas in the city are left inundated, even until Wednesday evening.

The water-looged rainwater of over three feet left several colonies such as Shaheen Nagar, Jalpally, Sayeed Nagar, Osman Nagar, Balapur, Bandlaguda, etc. in the city’s outskirts landlocked. Many families even were evacuated from overflooded houses.

When this siasat.com reporter visited areas like Sayeed Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Osman Nagar, and Balapur, it was found that the houses abetting these roads are flooded in water. “Since the last rains, the residents in Sayeed Nagar and Osman Nagar are living in water, most of the residents have left their houses temporarily and living in their relatives’ houses,” said Saif Bin Alamri, a resident of Sayeed Nagar, near Salala Barkas.

The overflow of Balapur Talab with no discharge outlets resulted in the water entering into the colonies. “Rohingyas taking shelter in huts have also left their place due to inundation,” said, Syed Moiz Quadri, a social activist.

Mohammed Saleh, a resident of Osman Nagar said, “At least in the main parts of the city, the officers and area leaders are providing relief measures for the affected people, but in city outskirts, no officer is concerned.”

As no desilting was done to the drain water in the Nala, it overflows into the houses in several areas like Sadat Nagar, Rein Bazar, Aman Nagar and surrounding areas. “The Nala has not been desilted for 2-3 years, the officers are not concerned about their works, which resulted in frequent overflowing of the Nala. Now, the drain water entered into our houses. The box drain works should be done in Nala,” said Abdul Rahman, a social activist.

Further, houses in areas like Nadeem colony, Tolichowki, Jamali Kunta, Hakeempet Kunta, Afsar Colony, Ahmed Colony, Nanal Nagar under Karwan constituency are drowned.

Even after the Disaster Response Force rescued several residents of Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, many were still in inundated houses.

Mohd Asif Hussain Sohail, Sakina Foundation, President, too rescued over 100 families from Tolichowki, Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills. Sohail said, “Though GHMC and DRF carried out boats in Tolichowki, there were many families who were stuck in their houses as the area was completely underwater. I, along with Sakina Foundation rescued 100 families with the help of the foundation’s boat and shifted them to shelter houses. For any further relief assistance, contact our helpline 800-800-8012.”

The GHMC has identified localities that are inundated on Wednesday and carrying out the rescue operations along with Monson Emergency wing and Disaster Response Force teams and evacuating the residents.

KAPRA: Dhaba garden, Landmark Apartment, Errakunta Ambedkar Nagar Colony, Indiranagar

UPPAL: Ramathapur, Pedda Cheruvu, and Chinna Chervu

LB Nagar: Mallikarjuna Nagar, Gunti Jangaiah Nagar, Reddy Colony, Sagar Enclave Datu Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Sai Ganesh Nagar, Sri Datta Nagar, Reddy Basti, Udaya Nagar, S.C.Basti, Bairalmalguda, Malreddy Rangareddy Nagar, Durga Nagar, Yadagiri Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Dharmapuri Colony, Bhagyanagar, Thapovon colony, Greenpark colony, Altaf Nagar

Sainagar, Kakathiya Nagar

SAROONNAGAR: Soubagya Nagar, Sital Basti, Kodandaram Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Nagole, Yadavnagar, Dr. Colony, Alkapuri, Maruthinagar, Kamlanagar, National Highway Road, Metro pillar no-1549, Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar Cheeruvu

MALAKPET: Shankar Nagar, Moosa Nagar, Moosaram Bagh Bridge, Malakpet RVC, Malakpet Metro station, Malakpet railway station

SANTOSHNAGAR: Rain Bazar Nala, Singareni Colony, Talab Chanchala, Gowlipura Nalla Pochamma Basti

CHANDRAYANGUTTA: Gazi Millath colony, Aljube Colony, Alnur Colony, Nimrah Colony, Krishna reddy Nagar, Sadath Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Alzejera Colony

CHARMINAR: Murgi Chowki, Mir Alam Mindi, Aman nagar

FALAKNUMA: Aljubel Colony, Hashamabad

RAJENDRA NAGAR: Richmond villas near Sun City, Appa cheruvu breached, Airport road closed, Palle cheruvu breached, Alinagar

KARWAN: Nadeem Colony, Virasat Nagar, Ahmed Colony, Shah Hatim Pahad, Keshav Swamy Nagar, and Durga Nagar

GOSHAMAHAL: Gosha Ghat and Gurudwara Backside

KHAIRATABAD: MS Maktha & BS Maktha

SERILINGAMPALLY: Sudarshan Nagar colony, Papireddy colony, Railway vihar, Phase-1, Taranagar, Lingampally, Gulmohar Colony

CHANDA NAGAR: Deepthi Sri Nagar, Huda Colony, Miyapur

PATANCHERUVU & RC PURAM: Deepthi Sri Nagar, Huda Colony, Miyapur

MOOSAPET: Fathe Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Lalapur, Allapur

KUKATPALLY: Bala Nagar, Sai Nagar, CBR Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, AV Puram, Ambedkar Basti

QUTHBULLAPUR: Shubash Nagar, Pet Basheer Bagh, Adikmet

GAJULARAMAM: Devender Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar

MUSHEERABAD: Ashok Nagar, Indira Park, Domalguda

AMBERPET: Ratnanagar, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Sanjeev Nagar

MALKAJGIRI: shridi nagar,sp nagar nmdc,tulusi nagar

SECUNDERABAD: Chandra Nagar, Indra NagarBEGUMPET: Prakash Nagar