Groundwater levels in Telangana drop during November

Hyderabad: Groundwater levels in Telangana have dropped during November compared to October 2021. According to the latest report by Ground Water Department, the drop in the state ranges from 0.29 meters to 2.36 meters.

Among 33 districts, the highest drop in groundwater level was recorded in Nalgonda. Average depth to water level in this district was 6.53 meters during November compared to 4.17 meters in October, a drop of 2.36 meters.

Barring Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Medak, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, all districts recorded a fall in groundwater level. Hyderabad recorded a drop of 1.21 meters.

Also Read Underground water may cost money soon

The average groundwater level in the state during November 2021 was 4.97 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 2.67 m bgl (Hanumakonda) to 8.30 m bgl (Sangareddy). The department monitored water levels through 1115 Piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all mandals (blocks) from 33 districts.

According to the report, during the water year 2021-22 (up to November 30, 2021), the state received 31 percent excess rainfall. The rainfall received by the state was 1,101 mm against 841 mm of normal rainfall and it ranges from 564 mm (Jogulamba Gadwal) to 1,488 mm (Sircilla).

The department said 16 districts received 20 percent to 76 Aper cent excess rainfall and the remaining seven districts received normal rainfall (-1 Aper cent to 14 percent).

Water levels during November 2021 when compared with decadal average of November (2011-2020) levels, it is observed that, out of 594 mandals, the rise is in the range of 0.06-13.62 m in 573 (96 Aper cent) mandals and fall in the range 0.01-3.64 m in 21 (4 Aper cent) mandals.