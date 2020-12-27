Group clash in Delhi leaves one dead, many injured

New Delhi, Dec 27 : A-30-year-old man was shot dead and several others injured after two groups clashed with each other and even opened fire in rast Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place around 9.30 p.m. over old rivalry. The deceased has been identified as Shahid (30), a resident of same locality.

Several persons were injured including an eight-year-old boy.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where Shahid succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder, attempt to murder and other sections of IPC has been registered at the Mayur Vihar Police Station.

The Delhi Police ruled out a gambling and drugs syndicate angle to the incident. “The group knew each other and had been indulging in frequent clashes,” said a senior police officer.

The CCTV footages are being scanned to collect evidences against the accused after they were identified by the police.

