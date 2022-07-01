Group IV, police jobs: Siasat offers free coaching to aspirants

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily was always at the forefront in guiding Muslim youths in the field of education and employment.

As Telangana government announced more than 80000 jobs including 1600 posts for SI and constable and 9800 group 4 posts, Siasat daily Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and News Editor Aamir Ali Khan have decided to provide free coaching to Muslim boys and girls for their selection on posts from Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Experts’ services will be availed for coaching the aspiring candidates. Mujibur Rahman will be incharge of this coaching program.

The timing of coaching classes will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Siasat Daily’s Golden Jubilee Hall.

Siasat daily always tries to encourage the youngsters to participate in the competitive exams. These efforts bore fruit as more than 1200 constables and others are performing their duties now.

More than 4500 teachers coached by the Siasat program are now working in Government schools.

Similarly, under the Siasat B U M S Coaching program, hundreds of students got admission in Hyderabad Nizamia Tibbi college and Unani medical colleges in other states.

All those Muslim boys and girls aspiring to get government jobs can avail this coaching program. There is a separate faculty for each subject.

Those interested to join this free coaching program may register themselves by calling: 9063 66 8831