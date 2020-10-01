GST collection in September stands at Rs 95,480 crore

New Delhi, Oct 1 : The gross GST revenue collection in September rose sequentially to Rs 95,480 crore from August’s collection, an official statement said on Thursday.

In August, the gross GST collection stood at Rs 86,449 crore.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2020 is Rs 95,480 crore, of which CGST is Rs 17,741 crore, SGST is Rs 23,131 crore, IGST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods),” the Ministry of Finance statement said.

The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of September 2020 is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for SGST.

The revenues for the month are four per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102 per cent and the revenues from domestic transactions, including import of services were 105 per cent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.