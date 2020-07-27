GST intelligence books 3 firms for evading Rs 600 cr tax

New Delhi, July 27 : The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has filed a case against Fortune Graphics Ltd, Reema Polychem, and Ganpati Enterprises for evading taxes worth over Rs 600 crore.

All three were found involved in issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods.

During the investigations conducted by the DGGI, it was found that the three companies had issued invoices worth more than Rs 4,100 crore wherein an amount of more than Rs 600 crore has been fraudulently passed on as input tax credit to different entities, said a Finance Ministry statement.

In this regard, three persons have been arrested for committing offences under the GST Act. Two of them, who were on the run and were continuously avoiding appearing in the DGGI headquarters, are directors and proprietors of Fortune Graphics, Reema Polychem and Ganpati Enterprises.

The third person is the director of AB Players Exports Pvt Ltd and controller of various other export firms and companies who have claimed IGST refunds on the strength of fake invoices issued by these firms.

“All the three persons have been arrested by DGGI (Hqrs.) for committing offences under the provisions of Sections 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017 and remanded in judicial custody by the Magistrate,” said the statement.

Further investigations in the matter are in progress.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.