GST Intelligence raids cement manufacturer suspects Rs 15.1 cr GST evasion

New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has said that Central GST intelligence team conducted searches at multiple locations of a cement manufacturer and its distributors and found that Rs 15.1 crore GST is suspected to have been evaded from January to July 2020.

“Central GST Intelligence Team (DGGI) conducted multiple searches in MP and UP from 5-11 August at premises of a major cement manufacturer located at Madhya Pradesh and its registered dealers/distributors. About Rs 15.1 cr GST is suspected to have been evaded from Jan-July 2020,” DGGI said in a statement.

“DGGI also recovered cash transaction private records revealing unaccounted cash credit of over Rs 7.5 crore for 2018. GST implication on these transactions is estimated to be about Rs 2.1 cr. Unaccounted cash of Rs 52.39 lakh was also recovered,” said Central GST Intelligence Team.

Source: ANI