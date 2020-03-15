GST rate on mobile phones hiked to 18 pc

New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday proposed to raise the GST rate on mobile phones and specific parts from 12 per cent to at 18 per cent.

Briefing reporters about the decisions here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be one rationalised rate of GST at 12 per cent for both hand-made and machine-made matchsticks.

The GST rate was 18 per cent on machine-made and 5 per cent on man-made matchboxes.

She said the Council decided to reduce the GST rate on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in respect of aircraft from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.