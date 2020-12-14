GSTN launches new facility of taxpayers’ communication platform

New Delhi, Dec 14 : To facilitate further ease of compliance to the GST taxpayers, the GST Network (GSTN) has added a new feature “Communications between Taxpayers” on its portal.

The new functionality will provide a communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient or purchaser can ask his suppliers to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC).

According to GSTN, now, the recipient of goods can communicate with his supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein.

Also, the supplier can send reply to his recipient through the same facility. Similarly, supplier can also send notification to his recipient about any document uploaded in outward supply statement filed in Form GSTR-1.

GSTN said that whenever a communication is sent by a taxpayer to his counterpart, intimation by GSTN would also be sent to such counterpart through email and SMS on mobile phone. This facility is expected to help taxpayers in reconciliation of invoices.

A buyer whose supplier has not uploaded his invoice can use this communication channel to clearly convey his desire to the supplier that the invoices be uploaded forthwith as he is interested is remaining complaint and expects his suppliers to report all invoices on which he is availing ITC.

GSTN is planning more features in this tool such as facility to import invoices from communication facility to GSTR 1, a statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.