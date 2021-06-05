Gucci sells ‘Indian Kurta’ for Rs 2.5 Lakh, gets rejected by Desi Twitter

Luxury fashion house Gucci added a new line of kaftans to its store with price ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, and netizens cannot believe the price. The kurta under debate, marked as Floral embroidery organic linen kaftan, has been criticized for not even being a kaftan to begin with.

Off-white in colour with an embroidered bodice and sleeve hems, the only noticeable departure from a generic kurta is its plunging neckline. On the website, it is paired with green trousers.

Desi Twitter had a field day with it. Users pointed out that it was very thoughtful of them to add the monthly payments options.

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with a floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces define a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist.” The description reads.

As one would expect, netizens weren’t very impressed by the idea of a simple kurta being marked up to such an exorbitant amount by a famous brand.

A Twitter user said he could get the same thing for 500 bucks, while others said they could buy better designs for less at local markets. The overall consensus was that you could get affluent people to buy anything so long as you attach a brand name to it.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021