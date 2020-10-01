Guess how much Radhe Maa is getting paid for Bigg Boss 14?

Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the premiere of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, the makers are leaving no chance to tease fans with new promos everyday. And now, we have got our hands on a latest promo shared by Colors TV on social media, which showed the entry of a new person, controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa, in the house.

Radhe Maa in Bigg Boss 14

Sharing the promo on Twitter, Colors TV wrote, “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals.”

Radhe Maa’s entry in Salman Khan‘s reality show is now confirmed as she can be seen taking a walkthrough in the BB house with her very popular ‘flute’ in her hand. As devotional music plays in the background, Radhe Maa can be heard saying, “Ye ghar humesha bana rahe, Bigg Boss is bar bohot chale.”

Who is Radhe Maa?

Radhe Maa, whose original name is Sukhvinder Kaur, has been a prominent figure in Punjab. She was born in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab and has been on the spiritual path ever since she was young.

However, it is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering the house as a contestant or simply as a special guest and we have no option but to wait till the show begins.

She has also been involved in a controversy with former BB contestant, Dolly Bindra and has been in talks with Bigg Boss producers for quite some time.

Radhe Maa’s Bigg Boss fee

Radhe Maa is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Salman Khan’s reality show. The controversial godwoman is reportedly being paid Rs 25 lakh for being a part of BB 14.

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List

As speculations run riot, names of a few more contestants are already out. We may get to know who finally enters the house on October 3 but before that, here is a prospective list of candidates from the TV industry.

Rubina Dalik

Abhinav Shukla

Nishant Singh Malkani

Jasmin Bhasin

Giaa Manek

Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan

Tina Datta

Naina Singh

Rahul Vaidya

Nikki Tamboli

Jaan Kumar Sanu