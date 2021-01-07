Guest becomes bride’s spouse after groom fled from wedding hall

Bengaluru: A person who went to attend wedding ceremony became the spouse of the bride after the groom fled from the wedding hall. This incident took place in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

As per the Bangalore Mirror report, the marriage of a person by named Naveen and his bride-to-be, Sindhu was scheduled to be held on Sunday. On Saturday, they had posed for the photographs too.

However, on the wedding day, Naveen fled away from the marriage venue to meet his girlfriend after she threatened to consume poison infront of the guests.

As soon as Sindhu came to know about it, she started sobbing.

Realizing the situation, the bride’s family decided to find suitable groom from the guests itself.

Chandrappa, a BMTC conductor who was one of the guests of the wedding expressed his willingness to marry Sindhu.

After a brief discussion between the families, Chandrappa and Sindhu tied wedding knot.