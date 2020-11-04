Guest teacher alleges harassment, attempts immolation, hospitalised

Published: 5th November 2020 2:34 am IST
New Delhi, Nov 4 : A guest teacher posted in a government school tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol outside Molarband Govt. School in South-East Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim allegedly took the extreme step because of harassment by his school principal. The teacher has been identified as Rahul Malik (30), a resident of Haryana’s Palwal district.

Rahul has been working as a guest teacher in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyala School, Jaitpur since 2013.

A police team rushed to the spot on a PCR call and the victim was taken to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment.

Primiliary investigations revealed the victim poured petrol on himself and had consumed sulphas pills.

“He said that as per government guidelines guest teachers are to be called at school on alternate days but the principal of the school called him daily and harassed him. Due to this harassment he tried to commit suicide. His statement will be recorded after treatment,” said RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

