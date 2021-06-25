Guidelines issued for reopening of junior colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Syed Omer Jaleel on Thursday issued guidelines for the reopening of junior colleges in the State. The guidelines not only stresses on adherence to COVID-19 safety norms but also makes it mandatory to get written contest of the parents of the students who attend in-person classes at colleges.

As per the guidelines, in-person classes may begin on July 1, 2021, and principal, junior lecturers, and contract junior lecturers have to come to college from June 25, 2021, to ensure that the classrooms and premises of the college are clean and sanitized according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

Safety norms to be followed by junior colleges in Telangana

It makes it mandatory for the college to keep soaps or liquid soap bottles or sanitizers both at the entry and exit of students and staff. A thermal screener should be used to check the temperature of the students and staff at the entrance of the college, it added.

Apart from it, a maximum of 45 students should be allowed in a class and a physical distance of at least six feet should be maintained. Two rooms should be kept for isolation in case of emergency.

The junior colleges in Telangana may follow alternate day classes for intermediate first and second year. However, the 75 percent attendance should not be followed.

If an alternate day method is followed, online classes may be made available on the day when there is no in-person class.

Mandatory written consent

It is mandatory for the colleges to obtain the written consent of the parents or guardians of students who are attending in-person classes. The consent should be in a prescribed format.

Due to uncertainty, TSBIE has asked the junior colleges in Telangana that 70 percent syllabus may be continued for IPE 2022 until further clarity is issued.