Guj: Ahmedabad civil hospital nurse commits suicide

Ahmedabad: A nurse working in Ahmedabad civil hospital on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor flat of her parents in New Maninagar locality here, police said.

Her father, who lives on the 10th floor of Karnavati Rivera flats, has said the 28-year-old was mentally disturbed for the past two to three days, an official informed.

“She was married and living with her husband in CTM area, But she had come back to her parents’ place some days ago and was mentally disturbed. A probe is on to find out why she took the extreme step,” he added.

Source: PTI

