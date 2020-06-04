Guj returnee workers dies in UP, samples sent for COVID-19 test

Banda: A migrant worker who returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat died at a health facility here on Thursday, officials said.
Jagannath Kushwaha (24) had returned to his village Khambaura on May 25. He died at a community Health centre on Thursday,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) J P Yadav said.
The community health centre’s in-charge Dr Dev Tiwari said the youth was suffering from cold, cough and fever and was admitted to the facility on Tuesday.
After his death, samples were taken for COVID-19 test, the SDM said.
Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar said that Jagannath’s family members have been asked to remain in isolation till the test report arrives.
