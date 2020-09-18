Guj sees new high daily Covid tally, recoveries cross 1 lakh

Gandhinagar, Sep 18 : Gujarat on Friday saw its highest daily spike of coronavirus cases, with 1,410 new infections taking its tally to 1,20,498 while the death toll rose to 3,289 as 16 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, the state has added 24,063 cases, with an average of 1,337 cases daily.

Meanwhile, 1,293 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total cured to 1,01,101, while there are presently 16,108 active cases, out of which 98 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat had 286, Ahmedabad 173, Rajkot 144, Vadodara 134 and Jamnagar 129.

Of other places, Gandhinagar and Banaskantha saw 48 each, Mehsana 47, Junagadh 37, Bhavnagar 36, Kutch 34, Morbi 30, Panchmahals 28, Patan 27, Amreli and Bharuch 26 each, Dahod and Sabarkantha 16 each, Gir-Somnath 14, Surendranagar 13, Kheda 12, Anand and Mahisagar 11 each, Botad 10, Narmada nine, Devbhumi Dwarka eight, Aravalli and Porbandar seven each, Chotta Udepur six, Navsari and Tapi five each, Valsad four and Dang with two.

Of the fatalities, four each died in Surat and Rajkot, three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and two in Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad leads the fatalities with 1,775 deaths, followed by 715 in Surat, 157 in Vadodara, 122 in Rajkot, 69 in Gandhinagar, 54 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 24 in Aravalli, 21 each in Amreli and Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals and Gir-Somnath, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Health authorities have conducted 36,78,350 RT-PCR tests, while there are 6,05,373 people under quarantine – 6,04,914 at home and 459 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.