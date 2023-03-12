Gujarat: 2 held from MP for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of Ind-Aus Test

Ahmedabad: Two persons were arrested from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh by Gujarat police in connection with a bulk video and voice message released allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group threatening to storm Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that started on March 9 in Ahmedabad, an official said on Sunday.

Ahmedabad police’s cyber crime cell traced the origin of the message to a facility set up in Rewa in the neighbouring state for call spoofing and arrested two persons from there, the official said.

The bulk message, urging people to stay safe at home as a pro-Khalistan group planned to storm the cricket stadium and install its flag, was released ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that was witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“We have arrested two persons from Rewa district and busted a facility set up there for call spoofing. We traced the threat video message from the facility and recovered 11 SIM boxes, around 300 SIM cards, 4-5 routers,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Jitendra Yadav said.

He identified the accused as Rahul Kumar and Narendra Kushwaha, who hail from Satna in MP.

“The threat was issued on a recorded message, and the call is jumped, spoofed in such a way that it becomes difficult to locate them. We have busted the centre from where the call was being spoofed. Further investigation will reveal who all are behind the recorded message,” Yadav said.

The messages, released purportedly by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of US-based terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’, threatened to disrupt the cricket match, with police saying it was aimed at creating panic among people.

“People of Gujarat, stay home and stay safe on March 9 (the day of opening of match between India and Australia) because pro-Khalistani Sikhs are going to storm Narendra Modi stadium and install Khalistani flag,” said message relayed through bulk messaging and mass voice call.

This was received by a number of people on their phones, as per police.