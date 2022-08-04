Gujarat: 219 packets of suspected drugs found in coastal districts

Ahmedabad: At least 219 packets of suspected charas were recovered along the seacoast in the districts of Gir Somnath, Porbandar and Junagadh in Gujarat since Tuesday night, police said.

Each packet weighed one kg, said the superintendent of police of Gir Somnath, Manoharsinh Jadeja.

The district police have recovered 160 packets from the coastal area near Veraval town and Adri village since Tuesday night, he said. Similar packets were also recovered from the coast near Mangrol in Junagadh and Madhavpur in Porbandar, officials said. Police were combing coastal areas to check if more such packers were lying about, they said.

“We will continue the search tomorrow. We are taking the help of Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the content of the recovered packets,” SP Jadeja said.

If the content was confirmed to be charas, the packets recovered in the Gir Somnath district alone would be worth Rs 2.5 crore in illicit markets, he said.

Junagadh police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) received information on Tuesday night about some packets washing ashore in Mangrol, district Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasam Shetty told reporters.

On Wednesday, the SOG team recovered 39 packets of suspected charas. If it is confirmed to be charas, it would be worth around Rs 50 lakh (in illicit markets), he said.

Twenty packets were found near the Madhavpur beach in Porbandar, said Deputy SP Prakash Prajapati.

On July 29, the Border Security Force recovered ten packets of charas from a creek area in the Kutch district. Smugglers transporting drugs or other contraband are known to dump the cargo in the sea when intercepted by the Coast Guard or other marine agencies. Sometimes contraband spills out when vessels carrying them run into rocks or capsize.