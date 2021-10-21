Gujarat: 70-year-old woman gives birth to child

New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman Jivuben Rabari gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby boy through the cesarean section. Her grit to conceive and give birth to the child in spite of the imminent danger to her life and her success amazed the attending doctors.

Jivuben Rabari was married at the age of 25 and for the last 45 years she was dreaming to become a mother but all her efforts were failed. The doctors too had given up hope of her conceiving a baby.

Jivuben and her husband Valjibhai Rabari, 75, from Kutch, welcomed their first child.

The doctors were amazed at this feat and the grit of the woman who insisted them to experiment.