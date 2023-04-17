AAP leader arrested for remarks against Gujarat HM; bail granted

In a video message, Gopal Italia had used some allegedly objectionable words to describe Paatil and Sangahvi and had said the attack on Sorathiya was carried out by BJP goons.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2023 7:14 pm IST
AAP leader Gopal Italia

Surat: Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered in September last year for allegedly using defamatory words against state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and was granted bail.

The case was lodged in Umra police station in Surat on September 2, 2022, for using allegedly defamatory words against state BJP chief CR Paatil and Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi and also calling BJP workers “goons” in a video message uploaded on social media platforms.

Italia uploaded the video messages after an alleged attack on his colleague Manoj Sorathiya in Surat in August 2022.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC seeks Delhi police’s reply on Brinda Karat’s plea for FIR against hate speech

In the video message, Italia had used some allegedly objectionable words to describe Paatil and Sangahvi and had said the attack on Sorathiya was carried out by BJP goons.

The case was being investigated by Surat Crime Branch, which arrested Italia during the day. After being released on bail, Italia said the police action was aimed at harassing him.

“Such statements are made by all political leaders against one another. How come to an FIR was lodged only against me? They (police and government) are misusing their power,” he said.

The case was registered against Italia under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (offending act inducing person to commit an offence against state or public tranquillity), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2023 7:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button