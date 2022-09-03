Gujarat AAP President booked for defaming BJP leaders

Surat: Surat police have booked Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit President Gopal Italia for defaming BJP leaders, and inducing people to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility.

A citizen named Pratap Chodvadiya in his complaint with the Umra police station has alleged, “Gopal Italia has intentionally insulted BJP, by calling it party of goons, he incited public by stating, his party will take revenge of each blood drop, dear you can attack as many times as you want in three months before elections, after that you will have to pay for it.”

Complainant has alleged that Italia insulted BJP leaders by calling BJP leader C.R. Patil ‘former bootlegger’, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi ‘Drugs Sanghvi’.”

The case is being investigated by police inspector A.H. Rajput.

Reacting on the criminal complaint filed against him, Italia said, “They will file complaint against me, but will not take action against drugs landers, and drugs mafias, such FIRs will not frighten me and I will not succumb to pressure.”