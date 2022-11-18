Gujarat Assembly polls: Will AAP, AIMIM play spoilsport for Congress?

Ahmedabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is going to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat which are scheduled to be held in two phases next month.

In the state, Congress is trying its level best to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was in power for the past 27 years.

Muslims are usually considered a vote bank of Congress. However, in the upcoming elections in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and AIMIM are likely to play spoilsport for the Congress.

Though AAP is posing a tough challenge to the saffron party too, AIMIM is going to field candidates in the constituencies that are dominated by Muslims and Dalits. It may benefit BJP as a vote split is likely to take place.

Congress focusing on KHAM formula

Congress is currently focusing on Kshatriya OBC, Harijan, Adivasi, and Muslim (KHAM) voters that make up 75 percent of the total electorate.

The KHAM formula helped Congress to win 149 seats out of 182 in 1985.

However, AIMIM and AAP are likely to play spoilsport as the parties are likely to divide Muslim and Dalit votes in many constituencies.

AIMIM local leaders against contesting all Muslim-dominated seats

Earlier, AIMIM leaders in Gujarat urged the party’s state and national leadership not to contest all the Muslim-dominated seats in the state.

Their fear is that the party is weak in some constituencies, and if the AIMIM fields candidates in those seats, chances of losing will increase. So in the interest of the party, AIMIM should focus on limited seats.

AIMIM leader and Godhra Nagar Palika councillor Faisal Sujela has requested in a letter addressed to the party’s state unit chief not to field candidate in the Godhra seat.

A post is in circulation on social media in which local AIMIM leader Mohsin Hingorja has threatened to resign from the party if it nominates a candidate for the Mandvi seat in Kutch area.

With inputs from IANS