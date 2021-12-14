Gujarat: Bajrang Dal members set ‘Pakistani food fest’ hoarding on fire, threaten owner

A restaurant in Gujarat’s Surat was forced to cancel its Pakistani food festival after members of the Bajrang Dal threatened the owner of consequences.

Sandeep Dawar, the owner of the restaurant chain ‘Taste of India’ was forced to cancel the food festival, scheduled to take place between December 12 to 22, after the right-wing “activists” created a scene.

The members of the Bajrang Dal reached the restaurant on Monday afternoon and warned the staff against organising the Pakistani food festival. Later, members of the Dal climbed atop the building, pulled down the hoarding and set it on fire. The troop also shouted slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” in the process.

The issue was settled after Dawar apologised to the “activists” and replaced the Pakistani food festival with a seafood festival.

“We got to know about the hoarding from social media following which we took permission from the South Gujarat Convenor Dinesh Navadiya. Later, we went to the spot and brought down the hoarding. We also called Dawer, the owner, and asked him why he has organised such a food festival. He apologised,” Surat city Bajrang Dal leader Deviprasad Dubey, was quoted by the Indian Express.

The members of the Bajrang Dal also threatened Dawar saying that secret volunteers would be sent during the festival to check if Pakistani food was being served.

“If Pakistani food is served, then he would be responsible for the consequences,” warned Dubey.