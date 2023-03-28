Gujarat Congress starts #daromat trend on Twitter to take on BJP

More than 5,000 people tweeted with the hashtag within a few hours.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:30 pm IST
Cong team meets EC, complains about violence against Oppn candidates in Tripura

Ahmedabad: The social media department of the Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday started a trend with #daromat on Twitter following the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

More than 5,000 people tweeted with the hashtag within a few hours.

“Rahul Gandhi has given the slogan `Daro Mat’ (do not be afraid). Social media department of the Gujarat Congress has started a trend of tweeting our messages against this government’s fascist attitude on Tuesday morning with #daromat,” Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said.

“We have asked people to tweet about difficulties faced by them. Thousands of people are tweeting,” he said.

Also Read
Apologise or face Rs 100 cr defamation case, KTR warns Congress, BJP leaders

State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor in a video message on his Twitter account said people should come out in large numbers and if required fill up the jails against this autocratic government.

“Congress did not get expected results in the December assembly elections. We have analysed the results. But with the 156 seats, this autocratic (BJP) government is suppressing the voice of people,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi has given the slogan “Daro Mat” but fight. We should come out to fight and remove this government. This government will go. Don’t be afraid, if the need be we should not hesitate to go to jails and fill them up,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his `Modi surname’ remark and was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on Thursday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button