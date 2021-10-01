Gujarat: Congress targets Centre over Mundra drug haul

Ahmedabad: Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the seizure of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore at the Mundra port in Gujarat, and demanded a “detailed probe” by all the key agencies including the CBI.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg of heroin from two containers at the Mundra port in Kutch district two weeks ago and subsequently arrested eight persons including five foreign nationals.

Holding a press conference here, Congress’ national spokesperson Pawan Khera also questioned why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has the mandate to fight drug menace, does not have a full-time Director General at present.

“Some media reports claimed that before this seizure, 25 tonnes of heroin had arrived at the same port in June and made its way to other parts of the country without being detected. Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, is slowly becoming drugs capital of the country,” Khera said.

“Who are the bigger players behind this entire racket? Who is running this network?” he asked.

Why narcotic substances are landing at this port “on a regular basis” and not at other ports, the Congress leader further questioned. Notably, the Adani Group which runs the Mundra port had earlier issued a statement saying that only government authorities including the DRI are allowed to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo, and not port operators. Khera demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah take steps to bust the drug network.

He also asked why the government has not appointed a full-time DG of the NCB. Capturing smuggled drug consignments was the NCB’s job, the Congress spokesperson said.

“The BJP government can not escape its responsibility. Congress will force the government to provide answers. We want the Centre to conduct a detailed inquiry through all the key agencies such as CBI and NCB,” he said.